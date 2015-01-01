Abstract

The treatment of bite wounds to the face is discussed controversially in relation to surgery and antibiotics. The aim of this study is a retrospective evaluation of 111 cases of animal bite injuries to the face that presented to our unit of oral and maxillofacial surgery over a 13-year period. Children under 10 years of age were predominantly involved. A total of 94.5% of the assessed injuries were caused by dogs. Wound infections occurred in 8.1%. Lackmann type II was the most common type of injury (36.9%). The perioral area was affected most frequently (40.5%). Primary wound closure was carried out in 74.8% of the cases. In 91.9% of the cases, antibiotic prophylaxis was prescribed. The most often administered type of antibiotic was amoxicillin with clavulanic acid (62.1%). Patients without antibiotics showed an increased infection rate without significance. Wound infections occurred significantly more frequently in wounds to the cheeks (p = 0.003) and when local flap reconstruction was necessary (p = 0.048). Compared to the other surgical treatment options, primary closure showed the lowest infection rates (4.8%, p = 0.029). We recommend antibiotic prophylaxis using amoxicillin with clavulanic acid and wound drains for wounds of Lackmann class II or higher. Primary closure seems to be the treatment of choice whenever possible.

