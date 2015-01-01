SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wu B, Chen Q, Liu F, Chen M, Lu Y, Jiang D, Yi Y. Materials (Basel) 2023; 16(21): e6893.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ma16216893

PMID

37959490

Abstract

Based on the lightweight characteristics of automotive energy absorption boxes and the requirement of good energy absorption effect, this article first applies the node-enhanced body centered cubic (NBCC) lattice structure to the inner core design of automotive energy absorption boxes. The gradient study of the NBCC lattice structure was carried out using a drop hammer impact and split Hopkinson pressure bar (SHPB). The results indicate that gradient lattice structures have advantages in energy absorption, but there are differences under different gradient strategies. When the impact is not sufficient to compact the structure, the vertical rod diameter gradient node-enhanced lattice structure (RGNBCC) can absorb more energy and improve energy absorption performance by 25%. The vertical height gradient node-enhanced lattice structure (HGNBCC) is more suitable for high-speed impact conditions. Based on the advantages of the RGNBCC in resisting low-speed impacts, it is applied to the inner core design of automotive energy absorption boxes and optimized using multi-objective optimization methods. The optimization results show that the maximum peak impact force is reduced by 45.6% and the specific energy absorption is increased by 30.4%.


Language: en

Keywords

automobile energy absorbing box; dynamic mechanics; graded lattice structure; structure optimization

