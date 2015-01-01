|
Citation
|
The editors. Med. Care. 2023; 61(12): e890.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Public Health Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37963063
|
Abstract
|
In our article "Latent class analysis of self-directed violence and indirect self-harm behaviors: Gender differences and association with mental health symptoms" published in Medical Care (Med Care. 2021;59:S51-S57. DOI: 10.1097/ MLR.0000000000001476), the data set was found to have inadvertently included 120 participants twice. Revised analyses using the correct sample size resulted in findings essentially the same as those reported; hence, our interpretation remains unchanged. The revised findings based on the corrected dataset are available from the authors upon request.
Language: en