Abstract

In our article "Latent class analysis of self-directed violence and indirect self-harm behaviors: Gender differences and association with mental health symptoms" published in Medical Care (Med Care. 2021;59:S51-S57. DOI: 10.1097/ MLR.0000000000001476), the data set was found to have inadvertently included 120 participants twice. Revised analyses using the correct sample size resulted in findings essentially the same as those reported; hence, our interpretation remains unchanged. The revised findings based on the corrected dataset are available from the authors upon request.



REFERENCE

1. Zelkowitz RL, Mitchell KS, Grossman SL, et al. Latent class analysis of self-directed violence and indirect self-harm behaviors: Gender differences and association with mental health symptoms? Med Care. 2021;59:S51-S57. DOI: 10.1097/MLR.0000000000001476.

Language: en