Abstract

To explore the relationship between depression symptoms, frailty, and walking ability in Chinese elderly people, and to provide new evidence for research on the prevention and treatment of depression in Chinese elderly people. The data of this study is sourced from the 2018 CHARLS data (China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study). Z-test, logistic regression, and linear stratified regression were used to analyze the walking ability, frailty, and depressive symptoms of 2927 participants. Good walking ability and non frailty were significantly negatively correlated with depression symptoms in the elderly (P < .05). This important negative association persists even after adjusting for demographic, health condition, and lifestyle factors. (P < .05). Elderly women are at a higher risk of developing depression than men, while elderly people with good walking ability and no frailty are at a lower risk of developing depression. At the same time, elderly people with disabilities, hypertension, arthritis, and low levels of physical activity are more likely to experience depressive symptoms. It is recommended that elderly people pay attention to maintaining walking ability and avoiding frailty to reduce the risk of depression.

