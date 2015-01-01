|
Citation
Hotchkiss PJ. Nature 2023; 623(7987): e459.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37964064
Abstract
This year, my colleagues at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) -- which implements the Chemical Weapons Convention, an arms-control treaty that entered into force in 1997 -- and I reached a milestone: we verified that the last remaining declared stockpiles of chemical weapons in the world had been destroyed. Now, the OPCW is intensifying its focus on ensuring that these weapons do not re-emerge. This involves bolstering the political commitments and collective will needed to maintain the norm against the use of chemical weapons, as well as preventing the proliferation of materials, equipment and expertise.
Language: en
Keywords
Policy; Chemistry; Politics