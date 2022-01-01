Abstract

Gun violence in the USA is a documented public health crisis. Publicly accessible data from Twitter posts can be used to rapidly capture and describe the public's recent conversations about guns. Because these gun-related conversations change rapidly, it is important to provide regularly updated information on them. Twitter posts containing gun-related terms were obtained from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. To understand topics of gun-related tweets (N = 449,492), topic modeling was performed with Top2Vec. Gun ownership control, concern about gun safety and its impact on children and schools, and the Second Amendment were major areas of the gun-related discourse on Twitter. Several identified topics in this study were a consequence of the study period, including "Discourse on Capitol Riots," and "Wartime and Military Use of Guns," with the latter topic containing conversations about the Russia-Ukraine War. Conversations around the influence of the National Rifle Association (NRA) on gun policies and pro-gun ownership perspectives were also part of the public discourse. The intersection between alcohol, substance use, and gun use was infrequently observed.



FINDINGS suggest that gun-related conversations in social media such as Twitter can inform public health researchers.

