Abstract

In the vast majority of cases, the braking process is used to prevent traffic accidents. The effectiveness of this process depends on the design and functionality of vehicle braking systems (presence of anti-lock braking system, emergency braking system, preventive safety systems, etc.) and is limited by the amount of frictional forces in contact of tires with the road. The improvement of methodical approaches to evaluating the effectiveness of braking of cars contributes to increasing the accuracy and objectivity of establishing the circumstances of the occurrence of emergency situations. The paper analyses existing methods of evaluating the braking parameters of vehicles (including those with an electric drive) and modern methods of evaluating electric vehicle braking parameters and conducting auto-technical investigations of traffic accidents, which relate to using different methodological approaches and digital technologies at all stages of expert research. In contrast to existing models, the proposed mathematical model for estimating the trajectory of two-axle cars during braking allows for considering various types of input parameter uncertainty, reducing the range of possible modeling errors by 39%. Comparing simulation results and experimental data showed that the average relative error is 4.58%, and the maximum error did not exceed 7.82%. The performed study of the stability of the electric vehicles' movement during emergency braking with the help of developed mathematical models in the Mathcad software environment reveals the content of the algorithm of a similar calculation in specialized computer programs of auto technical examination. Conducting such calculations is relevant in the analysis of real accident situations, where specific circumstances and features that cannot be considered during modeling in specialized software must be taken into account. Simultaneously, the probability of type I errors is reduced by 2-19%, and type II errors are reduced by 43-68%.

