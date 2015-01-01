Abstract

This paper proposes a multimodal fusion 3D target detection algorithm based on the attention mechanism to improve the performance of 3D target detection. The algorithm utilizes point cloud data and information from the camera. For image feature extraction, the ResNet50 + FPN architecture extracts features at four levels. Point cloud feature extraction employs the voxel method and FCN to extract point and voxel features. The fusion of image and point cloud features is achieved through regional point fusion and voxel fusion methods. After information fusion, the Coordinate and SimAM attention mechanisms extract fusion features at a deep level. The algorithm's performance is evaluated using the DAIR-V2X dataset. The results show that compared to the Part-A2 algorithm; the proposed algorithm improves the mAP value by 7.9% in the BEV view and 7.8% in the 3D view at IOU = 0.5 (cars) and IOU = 0.25 (pedestrians and cyclists). At IOU = 0.7 (cars) and IOU = 0.5 (pedestrians and cyclists), the mAP value of the SECOND algorithm is improved by 5.4% in the BEV view and 4.3% in the 3D view, compared to other comparison algorithms.

Language: en