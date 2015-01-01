Abstract

To clarify the reasons for inaccurate fire detection in aircraft cargo holds, this article depicts research from the perspective of a single type of sensor detection. In terms of fire smoke, we select dual-wavelength photoelectric smoke sensors for fire-data collection and a genetic algorithm to optimize the classification and detection of random forest fires. From the perspective of fire CO concentration, we use PSO-LSTM to train a CO concentration compensation model to reduce sensor measurement errors. Research is then conducted from the perspective of various types of sensor detection, using the improved BP-AdaBoost algorithm to train a fire-detection model and achieve the high-precision identification of complex environments and fire situations.

Language: en