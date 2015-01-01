Abstract

Global navigation satellite systems (GNSSs) became an integral part of all aspects of our lives, whether for positioning, navigation, or timing services. These systems are central to a range of applications including road, aviation, maritime, and location-based services, agriculture, and surveying. The Global Positioning System (GPS) Standard Position Service (SPS) provides position accuracy up to 10 m. However, some modern-day applications, such as precision agriculture (PA), smart farms, and Agriculture 4.0, have demanded navigation technologies able to provide more accurate positioning at a low cost, especially for vehicle guidance and variable rate technology purposes. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), for instance, through its standard J2945 defines a maximum of 1.5 m of horizontal positioning error at 68% probability (1σ), aiming at terrestrial vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) applications. GPS position accuracy may be improved by addressing the common-mode errors contained in its observables, and relative GNSS (RGNSS) is a well-known technique for overcoming this issue. This paper builds upon previous research conducted by the authors and investigates the sensitivity of the position estimation accuracy of low-cost receiver-equipped agricultural rovers as a function of two degradation factors that RGNSS is susceptible to: communication failures and baseline distances between GPS receivers. The extended Kalman filter (EKF) approach is used for position estimation, based on which we show that it is possible to achieve 1.5 m horizontal accuracy at 68% probability (1σ) for communication failures up to 3000 s and baseline separation of around 1500 km. Experimental data from the Brazilian Network for Continuous Monitoring of GNSS (RBMC) and a moving agricultural rover equipped with a low-cost GPS receiver are used to validate the analysis.

Language: en