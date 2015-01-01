Abstract

Road intersection is a kind of important navigation landmark, while existing detection methods exhibit clear limitations in terms of their robustness and efficiency. A real-time algorithm for road intersection detection and location in large-scale sparse point clouds is proposed in this paper. Different from traditional approaches, our method establishes the augmented viewpoints beam model to perceive the road bifurcation structure. Explicitly, the spatial features from point clouds are jointly extracted in various viewpoints in front of the robot. In addition, the evaluation metrics are designed to self-assess the quality of detection results, enabling our method to optimize the detection process in real time. Considering the scarcity of datasets for intersection detection, we also collect and annotate a VLP-16 point cloud dataset specifically for intersections, called NCP-Intersection. Quantitative and qualitative experiments demonstrate that the proposed method performs favorably against the other parallel methods. Specifically, our method performs an average precision exceeding 90% and an average processing time of approximately 88 ms/frame.

