Abstract

This study examined the optimal sampling durations for in-vehicle data recorder (IVDR) data analysis, focusing on professional bus drivers. Vision-based technology (VBT) from Mobileye Inc. is an emerging technology for monitoring driver behavior and enhancing safety in advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) and autonomous driving. VBT detects hazardous driving events by assessing distances to vehicles. This naturalistic study of 77 male bus drivers aimed to determine the optimal duration for monitoring professional bus driving patterns and the stabilization point in risky driving events over time using VBT and G-sensor-equipped buses. Of the initial cohort, 61 drivers' VBT data and 66 drivers' G-sensor data were suitable for analysis.



FINDINGS indicated that achieving a stable driving pattern required approximately 130 h of VBT data and 170 h of G-sensor data with an expected 10% error rate. Deviating downward from these durations led to higher error rates or unreliable data. The study found that VBT and G-sensor data are both valuable tools for driving assessment. Moreover, it underscored the effective application of VBT technology in driving behavior analysis as a way of assessing interventions and refining autonomous vehicle algorithms. These results provide practical recommendations for IVDR researchers, stressing the importance of adequate monitoring durations for reliable and accurate outcomes.

