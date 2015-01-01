|
Shichrur R, Ratzon NZ. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(21): e8887.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37960586
This study examined the optimal sampling durations for in-vehicle data recorder (IVDR) data analysis, focusing on professional bus drivers. Vision-based technology (VBT) from Mobileye Inc. is an emerging technology for monitoring driver behavior and enhancing safety in advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) and autonomous driving. VBT detects hazardous driving events by assessing distances to vehicles. This naturalistic study of 77 male bus drivers aimed to determine the optimal duration for monitoring professional bus driving patterns and the stabilization point in risky driving events over time using VBT and G-sensor-equipped buses. Of the initial cohort, 61 drivers' VBT data and 66 drivers' G-sensor data were suitable for analysis.
Humans; Male; Algorithms; Vision, Ocular; *Automobile Driving; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; advanced driver assistance system; Motor Vehicles; G-sensor; naturalistic driving; professional drivers; vision-based technology