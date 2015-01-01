Abstract

In this study, to establish the biomechanical characteristics of commercial vehicle drivers' muscles and bones while operating the three pedals, a driver pedal-operation simulator was built, and the real-life situation was reconstructed in OpenSim 3.3 software. We set up three seat heights to investigate the drivers' lower limbs, and the research proceeded in two parts: experiment and simulation. Chinese adult males in the 95th percentile were selected as the research participants. In the experiment, Delsys wireless surface electromyography (EMG) sensors were used to collect the EMG signals of the four main muscle groups of the lower limbs when the drivers operated the three pedals. Then, we analyzed the muscle activation and the degree of muscle fatigue. The simulation was based on OpenSim software to analyze the driver's lower limb joint angles and joint torque. The results show that the activation of the hamstrings, gastrocnemius, and rectus femoris muscles were higher in the four muscle groups. In respect of torque, in most cases, hip joint torque > knee joint torque > ankle joint torque. The knee joint angles were the largest, and the ankle joint angles changed the most. The experimental results provide a reference for improving drivers' handling comfort in commercial vehicles and provide theoretical bases for cab design and layout optimization.

Language: en