Journal Article

Citation

Yamaguchi T, Takahashi Y, Sasaki Y. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(21): e8985.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s23218985

PMID

37960684

Abstract

We developed a shoe sole sensor system with four high-capacity, compact triaxial force sensors using a nitrogen added chromium strain-sensitive thin film mounted on the sole of a shoe. Walking experiments were performed, including straight walking and turning (side-step and cross-step turning), in six healthy young male participants and two healthy young female participants wearing the sole sensor system. A regression model to predict three-directional ground reaction forces (GRFs) from force sensor outputs was created using multiple linear regression and Gaussian process regression (GPR). The predicted GRF values were compared with the GRF values measured with a force plate. In the model trained on data from the straight walking and turning trials, the percent root-mean-square error (%RMSE) for predicting the GRFs in the anteroposterior and vertical directions was less than 15%, except for the GRF in the mediolateral direction. The model trained separately for straight walking, side-step turning, and cross-step turning showed a %RMSE of less than 15% in all directions in the GPR model, which is considered accurate for practical use.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Male; Walking; machine learning; Biomechanical Phenomena; *Gait; gait; *Shoes; ground reaction force; Machine Learning; shoe sole sensor system; turning; walking

