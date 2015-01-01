|
Citation
|
Freichel R, Kahveci S, O'Shea B. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37960948
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a leading cause of death, and decades of research have identified a range of risk factors, including demographics, past self-injury and suicide attempts, and explicit suicide cognitions. More recently, implicit self-harm and suicide cognitions have been proposed as risk factors for the prospective prediction of suicidal behavior. However, most studies have examined these implicit and explicit risk factors in isolation, and little is known about their combined effects and interactions in the prediction of concurrent suicidal ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
self-harm; suicidal ideation; machine learning; explicit suicide cognitions; implicit suicide cognitions; predictive utility