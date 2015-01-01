|
Moscardini EH, Le TP, Cowan T, Gerner J, Robinson A, Cohen AS, Tucker RP. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37960986
INTRODUCTION: The Virtual Hope Box (VHB) is a smartphone application designed to support emotion regulation when one is distressed, in a crisis, or experiencing suicidal ideation (SI). Initial proof of concept studies indicate that individuals are more likely to use the VHB than traditional hope boxes, and find it both easy to setup and helpful. To our knowledge, no studies have harnessed ambulatory assessment methodology to assess VHB use as it relates to incidence of suicidal thinking.
suicide; ambulatory assessment; mHealth; smartphone