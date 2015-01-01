|
Darke S, Duflou J, Peacock A, Farrell M, Lappin J. Addiction 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
Background and aims Mortality rates among people who use heroin are estimated to be 15 times that of the general population. The study aimed to determine (1) the case characteristics and circumstances of death of heroin-related toxicity deaths in Australia, 2020-2022; (2) their toxicological profile and major autopsy findings; (3) the proportion of cases in which blood 6-acetyl morphine (6AM) was detected, as a proxy measure of survival times; and (4) compare 6AM positive and negative cases on toxicology, circumstances of death and acute clinical presentation. Design Retrospective study of heroin toxicity deaths in Australia, 2020-2022, retrieved from the National Coronial Information System. Setting This study was conducted Australia-wide. Cases There were 610 cases of fatal heroin-related drug toxicity. Measurements Information was collected on characteristics, manner of death, toxicology and autopsy results.
Language: en
autopsy; circumstances; heroin; mortality; survival; toxicology