Dimitrova A, Di Milia MG, Rensi R, Grassi S, Gualco B, Vaiano F. Separations (Basel) 2023; 10(9): e502.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a powerful hallucinogen. Its detection is limited by its low dosage; moreover, LSD is rapidly metabolized into 2-oxo-3-hydroxy-LSD (O-H-LSD). In this study we validated two methods for determination of LSD and O-H-LSD in blood.
Language: en
blood; LC-MS/MS; LSD; new psychoactive substances; screening