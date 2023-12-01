Abstract

Because of resource constraints, construction safety management is more difficult in underdeveloped nations. The aim of this paper is to explore and identify the key factors affecting construction site safety performance. The first step in this study was a systematic assessment of 98 papers using a content qualitative approach. From this review, 12 influential factors for safety performance in construction projects were identified. Second, a framework was developed to illustrate the interactions between the identified factors at various project management levels. Furthermore, expert interviews were used to validate the framework. The findings of this study will help project managers better understand how different important safety issues at different construction project hierarchies affect the safety performance of the sites.

