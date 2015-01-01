SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tindberg Y, Tiikkaja S. Psychiatry Int. (Basel) 2023; 4(4): 380-393.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/psychiatryint4040034

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Adolescents’ lives are negatively influenced by experiences of close relatives having severe health conditions. This study aimed to investigate the associations between adolescents’ experiences of close relatives with severe health conditions (RSHCs) and poor mental health and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Cross-sectional population-based data on 15–18-year-olds (n = 3483) in Sörmland, Sweden, were used to analyse the associations between RSHC experiences, such as physical illness, mental illness, addiction/gambling disorders, or death, and poor mental health and NSSI. Logistic regression models (odds ratios) were generated for having one or multiple types of RSHC experiences in different combinations, adjusting for background factors and protective factors for mental health, and stratifying by gender. Adolescents reporting multiple types of RSHC experiences had significantly increased odds ratios for poor mental health (1.74–3.07) or NSSI (1.83–3.02) compared with peers without such experiences. Adjustments for mental health protective factors attenuated the associations with poor mental health or NSSI. These associations remained significant among girls with multiple types of RSHC experiences, while boys’ vulnerabilities included having a relative who had died or had an addiction/gambling disorder. In conclusion, adolescents with RSHC experiences are at increased risk of poor mental health and NSSI. This vulnerability is most pronounced among girls with multiple RSHC experiences and especially for NSSI.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print