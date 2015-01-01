Abstract

(1) Background: Suicide is a leading cause of death among young people. Preventing suicide in young people is a priority. Caregivers play a vital role in ensuring interventions for young people experiencing suicide ideation and/or attempts are implemented, and that they are maintained over time. Despite this, little is known about what caregivers find helpful and challenging in relation to suicide prevention interventions. This rapid scoping review is the first to address this gap. (2) Methods: Searches were completed on six electronic databases using keywords relating to ‘suicide prevention, ‘young people’, and ‘caregivers’. Ten studies—using both qualitative and quantitative methods, and involving >1400 carers from the United States and Europe—were selected for inclusion. (3) Results: The review shows that caregivers value interventions that are delivered by non-judgmental clinicians, that are suitable to the particular needs of their child, that are available when needed, and that support their confidence and communication. Caregivers experience difficulties with interventions that require their attendance at specific times, and that fail to recognize and/or address their own mental health needs. (4) Conclusions: The findings can be used to inform and improve the intervention design, with the aim of improving outcomes for caregivers and young people.

Language: en