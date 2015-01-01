Abstract

We analyse the effect of Daylight Saving Time (DST) on automobile, acute myocardial infarctions (AMI) and crime-related fatalities in Mexico from 1998 to 2018. We rely on a regression discontinuity approach to obtain the causal impact of DST on these three causes of mortality. We find an increase in automobile fatalities of 13% −14% during the fall and spring transitions. Automobile fatalities increase 27% in urban areas during the fall transition and 18% in rural areas for spring. Crime-related fatalities increase 16% for the whole country, 13% in urban areas and 16% in rural areas in the fall transition and 2% in rural areas in the spring transition. The only impact on AMI fatalities that we find is a small increase in urban areas during the spring transition. In general, our results estimate an increase of about 100 more deaths per year due to DST, which translates into a monetary cost of about $22 million U.S. dollars per year.

Language: en