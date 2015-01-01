SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Smith TE, Ledneva T, Cohen DE, Ramsey KS, Bauer MJ, Carruthers J, Conroy MB, Dreslin SR, Friedrich M, Sun M, Gould MS, Schoenbaum M, Olfson M. AJPM Focus 2023; 2(4): e100151.

(Copyright © 2023, American Journal of Preventive Medicine Board of Governors, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.focus.2023.100151

37965496

PMC10641108

INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 was associated with increases in non-natural cause mortality in the U.S., including deaths due to drug overdose, homicide, and motor vehicle crashes. Initial reports indicated higher rates of non-natural mortality among ethnoracial minority groups. This report aims to clarify these disparities by documenting trends in non-natural mortality across ethnoracial groups during the 2020 COVID-19 surge in New York State.

METHODS: We report monthly trends in non-natural cause mortality (overall and stratified by ethnoracial status) in New York State from January 2019 through December 2020, which included the COVID-19 onset in March 2020.

RESULTS: Total mean monthly unintentional overdose rates per 100,000 increased from 17.45 (before surge: January 2019-February 2020) to 23.19 (after surge: March 2020-December 2020) (mean difference=5.73, 95% CI=3.82, 7.65; p<0.001). Mean monthly homicide death rates increased from 2.34 before surge to 3.55 after surge (mean difference=1.20, 95% CI=0.60, 1.81; p<0.001), with the increase seen primarily in the non-Latinx Black population. Although increasing unintentional overdose death rates before surge equally affected non-Latinx White, Latinx, and non-Latinx Black persons, they remained high for non-Latinx Black persons but dropped for the other 2 groups after the pandemic onset. None of the ethnoracial subgroups showed significant increases in suicide or motor vehicle crash death rates.

CONCLUSIONS: Non-Latinx Black persons showed disproportionately high and sustained increased rates of unintentional overdose and homicide death rates after the 2020 COVID-19 surge in New York State. Fatality review and death scene investigation research is needed to better understand these disparities.

COVID-19; ethnoracial disparities; homicide deaths; unintentional overdose deaths

