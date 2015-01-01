|
Smith TE, Ledneva T, Cohen DE, Ramsey KS, Bauer MJ, Carruthers J, Conroy MB, Dreslin SR, Friedrich M, Sun M, Gould MS, Schoenbaum M, Olfson M. AJPM Focus 2023; 2(4): e100151.
(Copyright © 2023, American Journal of Preventive Medicine Board of Governors, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37965496
INTRODUCTION: COVID-19 was associated with increases in non-natural cause mortality in the U.S., including deaths due to drug overdose, homicide, and motor vehicle crashes. Initial reports indicated higher rates of non-natural mortality among ethnoracial minority groups. This report aims to clarify these disparities by documenting trends in non-natural mortality across ethnoracial groups during the 2020 COVID-19 surge in New York State.
Language: en
COVID-19; ethnoracial disparities; homicide deaths; unintentional overdose deaths