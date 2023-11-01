Abstract

BACKGROUND: The rising elderly population and the concomitant increase in alcohol consumption can result in a ground level fall (GLF). The purpose of this study is to evaluate the in-hospital mortality, hospital length of stay, and discharge disposition of elderly patients who sustained a ground level fall (GLF) and tested positive for an elevated blood alcohol concentration (BAC).



METHODS: The data of patients who were 65 years and older, had an injury after a GLF, and tested for BAC were accessed from the American College of Surgeon -Trauma Quality improvement Program (ACS-TQIP) from the calendar year of 2011-2016. Patients' demography, injury, comorbidities, and outcomes were compared between the groups who tested positive (>0.08g/dl) and negative (0 mg/dl) for BAC. Univariate, followed by matched analyses were performed. All p values are two sided, and a p value <0.05 is considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: Out of 20,163 patients who satisfied the inclusion criteria, 2,398 (∼12%) patients tested positive for an elevated BAC. There were significant differences found between the two groups, BAC positive vs. BAC negative, in univariate analysis for age and sex with P values <0.001. Propensity score matching balanced demographic characteristics; however, differences remained in certain comorbidities. Exact matching balanced patient demography, injury, and comorbidities. The paired matched analysis showed no significant differences between the two groups for in-hospital mortality (2.1% vs. 2.1%, P=1) and median hospital length of stay (5[4-5] vs. 5[5-5], P=0.307). A higher proportion of patients in BAC group suffered from alcohol withdrawal syndrome (AWS) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) complications (9.5% vs. 1.4%, P<0.001 and 1.5% vs. 0.5%, P=0.018) compared to BAC negative patients. A slightly higher percentage of patients in the BAC positive group were discharged home without any additional services (39.6% vs. 36.9%, P<0.001).



CONCLUSION: Of the elderly patients who sustained a GLF and tested for BAC, approximately 12% tested positive for BAC. The overall in-hospital mortality was 2.1%. The BAC-positive group suffered from higher complications of AWS and DVT, and more than 60% of patients required additional services at the time of discharge.

Language: en