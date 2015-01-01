Abstract

Overdose has become a global social problem. The Japanese government requires gatekeeper training to detect and prevent indicators of overdose and suicide. However, knowledge of necessary factors for the gatekeeper of overdose (patient intervention) is limited. This study aimed to investigate the characteristics of individuals who experienced intervening persons expected to overdose, and to identify the factors required of gatekeepers. A Google form was used to survey 298 pharmacists and registered sellers in Japan. We searched for factors by logistic analysis. Knowledge of prescription drugs used for overdose was higher among pharmacists than among registered sellers. Conversely, pharmacists and registered sellers had similar knowledge about OTC drugs. Overall multivariate logistic regression analysis revealed countermeasures against overdose at their workplace (odds ratio [OR]: 4.01, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 2.25-7.15, P < 0.01) and knowledge that overdose is on the rise (OR: 1.93, 95% CI: 1.04-3.69, P < 0.05) to be significantly associated with intervention experience as a gatekeeper. Countermeasures against overdose at their workplace (OR: 2.40, 95% CI: 1.10-5.25, P < 0.05) in pharmacists and years of work experience (OR: 1.13, 95% CI: 1.04-1.24, P < 0.05), countermeasure against overdose at their workplace (OR: 3.43, 95% CI: 1.18-10.0, P < 0.05), and willingness to participate in study sessions and workshops on overdose (OR: 3.50, 95% CI: 1.51-8.10, P < 0.05) in registered seller were significantly associated with intervention experience as a gatekeeper. These results are useful evidences for countermeasures and gatekeeper training for overdose at pharmacies and drugstores in the community.

Language: en