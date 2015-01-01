|
Liu Y, Lin H, Zhang H, Zhang X, Yin S. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2241.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37964346
OBJECTIVES: Sedentary behaviour (SB) and physical activity (PA) have been shown to be associated with depression. However, behaviours, such as PA, occupy a portion of an individual's 24-h day. Thus, an increase in time for one behaviour takes away time from another. Previous evidence suggests that it would be more appropriate to shift the focus to the importance of reallocating time spent in sedentary behaviour to time spent in physical activity. The aim of this study was to analyse the mutual replacement effect of different health behaviours on depressive tendencies by isotemporal substitution modelling (ISM) under the objective condition of considering a limited 24-h day. Second, we aimed to further explore the potential association between excessive or insufficient sleep duration and depressive symptoms.
Language: en
Physical activity; Depressive tendencies; Isotemporal substitution model; Occupational groups