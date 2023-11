Abstract

Smith J, Kwong EJL, Hanbali L, et al. Violence in Palestine demands immediate resolution of its settler colonial root causes. BMJ Global Health 2023;8:e014269. 10.1136/bmjgh-2023-014269.



This editorial has been corrected since its publication. The description of the Al-Ahli hospital explosion was updated by the authors to reflect best understanding of the event at the time that the article was published. The provenance statement was inaccurate and has been corrected by the editor to better reflect the genesis of the article. The piece was unsolicited.

Language: en