Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Bangladesh is currently undergoing an epidemic of road traffic crashes (RTCs). In addition to morbidity and mortality, the economic loss from RTC as per cent of gross domestic product is comparatively higher than in countries with similar socioeconomic conditions. However, trauma care remained poorly developed as a specialty and service delivery mechanism. This study aimed to examine the current situation of in-hospital trauma care after RTCs to inform the design of a comprehensive service for Bangladesh. DESIGN, SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: This qualitative study attempted to elicit stakeholders' perceptions and experiences of managing RTCs through in-depth interviews and focus group discussions. Three districts and Dhaka city were selected based on the frequency of occurrence of RTCs. Fifteen in-depth interviews and 5 focus group discussions were conducted with 38 RTC patients, their relatives and community members in the catchment areas of 11 facilities managing trauma patients. Key informant interviews were conducted with 21 service providers and 17 key stakeholders/policy-makers.



RESULTS: Hospital-based trauma care was generally poor in primary and secondary-level facilities. There was no triage area or triage protocol in the emergency rooms, no trained staff for trauma care, no dedicated RTC patient register and scarce life-saving equipment. Only in Dhaka-based tertiary hospitals was trauma care prioritised. These hospitals follow Advanced Trauma Life Support guidelines and maintain an RTC logbook. Emergency diagnostic services were not always available in the hospitals. Most RTC patients were males; the female participants were additionally vulnerable to physical and mental trauma. Affected people avoided taking legal action considering it a lengthy, complicated and ultimately ineffective process.



CONCLUSION: The trauma care services currently available in the studied health facilities are very rudimentary and without the necessary human and financial resources. This needs urgent attention from policymakers, programmers and practitioners to reduce morbidity and mortality from the current epidemic of RTCs in Bangladesh.

