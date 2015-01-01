|
Tune SNBK, Mehmood A, Naher N, Islam BZ, Ahmed SM. BMJ Open 2023; 13(11): e072850.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37968010
OBJECTIVE: Bangladesh is currently undergoing an epidemic of road traffic crashes (RTCs). In addition to morbidity and mortality, the economic loss from RTC as per cent of gross domestic product is comparatively higher than in countries with similar socioeconomic conditions. However, trauma care remained poorly developed as a specialty and service delivery mechanism. This study aimed to examine the current situation of in-hospital trauma care after RTCs to inform the design of a comprehensive service for Bangladesh. DESIGN, SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: This qualitative study attempted to elicit stakeholders' perceptions and experiences of managing RTCs through in-depth interviews and focus group discussions. Three districts and Dhaka city were selected based on the frequency of occurrence of RTCs. Fifteen in-depth interviews and 5 focus group discussions were conducted with 38 RTC patients, their relatives and community members in the catchment areas of 11 facilities managing trauma patients. Key informant interviews were conducted with 21 service providers and 17 key stakeholders/policy-makers.
Language: en
Bangladesh; Road traffic injury; Emergency services; Trauma care