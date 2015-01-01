Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mushrooms containing amatoxin are found worldwide and represent a challenging poisoning for the clinician and consulting poison center. This study evaluates the experience of a large poison system with possible amatoxin-containing mushroom ingestion calls.



METHODS: A 10-year retrospective review of the California Poison Control System database was performed for amatoxin mushroom ingestion calls resulting in hospitalization. Cases found were abstracted and data statistically analyzed for association with a composite endpoint of death, liver transplant, and/or the need for dialysis.



RESULTS: Amatoxin-containing mushroom calls are infrequent with the vast majority (98.4%) coming from Northern California during the rainier first and fourth quarters (October through March) of the year. Elevated initial aminotransferase activities and international normalized ratios were predictive of the composite negative outcome. The mortality plus liver transplant and hemodialysis composite rate was 8.2%, consistent with current literature.



CONCLUSION: The California Poison Control System has relatively few amatoxin-containing mushroom ingestion calls that result in hospitalization but those that are reported mostly occur in Northern California. Treatment bias towards the sickest patients may explain the association of intravenous fluid use or treatment with acetylcysteine or silibinin with meeting the composite outcome. The initial presence of elevated hepatic aminotransferase activity and international normalized ratios are poor prognostic indicators and are likely reflective of late presentation, an advanced toxic phase of amatoxin poisoning, and/or delays in time to obtain poison center consultation.

