Abstract

An outbreak of food poisoning of unknown origin was notified to Central Queensland Public Health Unit on 9 December 2021. The bulk carrier sailing from Higashiharima, Japan to Gladstone, Australia reported an incident of sudden illness, with 19 out of 20 sailors on board reporting a combination of gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms. Central Queensland Public Health Unit started the outbreak investigation as per Queensland Health public health management guidelines. All 20 of the sailors consumed a self-caught barracuda and squid, prepared by the ship's cook, the day before. Unconsumed samples of the fish and squid were sent for testing. The affected sailors were triaged on arrival and were provided with medical care as required. The barracuda sample contained ciguatoxins (CTXs; P-CTX-1, P-CTX-2, P-CTX-3) with a total count of 3.40 ug/kg confirming the diagnosis. We propose the usage of the combination of gastrointestinal symptoms and paraesthesia in the light of a recent intoxication event for early detection of ciguatera poisoning (CP) in the eastern seaboard of Australia.

