Maduka GC, Maduka DC, Yusuf N. Cureus 2023; 15(11): e48713.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
37965234
Lisfranc sports injuries include tarsometatarsal joint injuries, which may be accompanied by fractures. They most commonly occur due to a blow or axial force. The aim of this review is to assess the current standards for surgical intervention in Lisfranc injuries resulting from sports-related accidents. This evaluation will cover the timing of treatment, the recovery process, and the appropriate timing for a return to normal sporting activities. This research was done via an analytical review of current literature.
return-to-play; lisfranc fracture; lisfranc injury; lisfranc injury classifications; lisfranc sport injury; neglected foot injury; primary arthrodesis; surgical fixation