Vikhe VB, Faruqi AA, Reddy A, Khandol D, Kore TA. Cureus 2023; 15(10): e47016.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.47016

37965403

PMC10641856

Insecticide poisoning is still one of the major means of suicide in rural India. We report a case of a 38-year-old male who had come to us with ingestion of thiamethoxam and lambda-cyhalothrin in an alcohol-intoxicated state. The prompt response and intensive care given by our center gave him a second chance to make better decisions ahead.


suicide attempt; poisoning; farmer; insecticide; insecticide toxicity; lambda-cyhalothrin; neonicotinoid; pyrethroid; rural india; thiamethoxam

