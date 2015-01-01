Abstract

Background An ocular chemical injury is a critical medical condition that results in harm to many components within the orbit, including the epithelium, cornea, and anterior segment. Most accidents tend to transpire among individuals in younger age groups, primarily as a result of their exposure to hazardous conditions either within their domestic environment or in occupational settings.



OBJECTIVE The objective of this study is to evaluate the extent of community awareness of chemical eye injuries and the appropriate measures for urgent care, focusing on different age groups within the Al-Qassim region.



METHODS A cross-sectional study was utilized in this research, employing data from a sample of 384 individuals residing in Qassim. The participants completed a self-administered questionnaire, which was administered online and ensured anonymity. The questionnaire used in this study had been previously validated.



RESULTS The study included a total of 384 participants who were not affiliated with the medical field, selected from the Al-Qassim region. Most of the respondents demonstrated fairly good level of awareness regarding ocular chemical injury (69%). There was a statistically significant relationship between age and the level of awareness (p-value=0.00001<0.05). Most participants believed that ocular chemical injury could cause ocular complications (93.8%) and identified chloride and detergents (92.2%) as the main materials that cause ocular injuries.



CONCLUSION Overall summary, this study's findings suggest that there exists a moderate degree of knowledge among the public regarding chemical injuries to the eye and the appropriate rapid response to such injuries. Majority of the community members were aware that ocular chemical injury can cause ocular complications, blindness, perforation, scarring, and cataracts. Additionally, chloride and detergents were found to be the most common causes of ocular injuries among the population. The study found the most common immediate action when exposed to ocular chemical injury was to irrigate the eye with large amount of water. The study established a statistically significant association between the age and awareness about ocular chemical injury; thus, age appears to be a key factor influencing the amount of awareness seen.

Language: en