Citation
Clément G, Kuldavletova O, Macaulay TR, Wood SJ, Navarro Morales DC, Toupet M, Hautefort C, Van Nechel C, Quarck G, Denise P. Front. Neurol. 2023; 14: e1284029.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37965165
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: This study compares the balance control and cognitive responses of subjects with bilateral vestibulopathy (BVP) to those of astronauts immediately after they return from long-duration spaceflight on board the International Space Station.
Keywords
reaction time; astronauts; bilateral vestibular hypofunction; bilateral vestibular loss; spaceflight; time perception; vestibular tests