Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the health benefits of Chan-Chuang and resistance exercise.



METHODS: We deployed an 8-week randomized controlled trial, in which 76 male methamphetamine users were allocated to control (n = 25), Chan-Chuang (n = 26), and residence exercise groups (n = 25). Our primary outcomes were drug craving, mental wellbeing, sleep quality, heart rate (HR), systolic blood pressure (SBP), diastolic blood pressure (DBP), and mean arterial pressure (MAP). Our secondary outcomes were body mass index (BMI), vital capacity, grip strength, balance, and vertical jump.



RESULTS: Chan-Chuang exercise resulted in reduced HR, DBP, and MAP, along with improvements in vital capacity, grip strength, and balance compared to the control group. Resistance exercise reduced SBP and MAP, and also improved vital capacity, grip strength, balance, and vertical jump.



CONCLUSION: These findings may support the role of Chan-Chuang and resistance exercise in maintaining the physical fitness of methamphetamine users at mandatory detention centers.

