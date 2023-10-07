SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zalsman G. Harefuah 2023; 162(9): 552-553.

(Copyright © 2023, Israel Medical Association)

37965848

Psychiatry Department, Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Israel The severe terrorist attack on Israeli civilians on 7th October 2023, with extreme cruelty and involvement of babies, children, women and elderly has special and unique characteristics and impact. The kidnapping of two hundred and forty-one citizens by the terrorists places the whole population in extreme and grave stress and fear. Learnings from the first few weeks of interventions with survivors is in line with the knowledge and assumptions from other mass trauma and disasters around the globe. Medical practitioners are first responders who are also exposed to the horrors seen in this extreme trauma event.


