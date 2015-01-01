|
INTRODUCTION: Violence among individuals with mental disorders and murder while in a psychotic state have been studied extensively worldwide. AIMS: To examine the socio-demographic, psychiatric, criminal, forensic and other characteristics of people who committed murder in Israel and were not prosecuted for reasons of insanity. This is the largest such study to date conducted in Israel.
Humans; Demography; *Criminals/psychology; *Mental Disorders/diagnosis; *Psychotic Disorders/psychology; *Schizophrenia/epidemiology; Homicide/psychology