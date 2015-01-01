Abstract

To avoid traffic accidents, monitoring the driver's electroencephalogram (EEG) signals to assess drowsiness is an effective solution. However, aggregating the personal data of these drivers may lead to insufficient data usage and pose a risk of privacy breaches. To address these issues, a framework called Group Federated Learning (Group-FL) for large-scale driver drowsiness detection is proposed, which can efficiently utilize diverse client data while protecting privacy. First, by arranging the clients into different levels of groups and gradually aggregating their model parameters from low-level groups to high-level groups, communication and time costs are reduced. In addition, to solve the problem of notable variations in EEG signals among different clients, a global-personalized deep neural network is designed. The global model extracts shared features from various clients, while the personalized model extracts fine-grained features from each client and outputs classification results. Finally, to address special issues such as scale/category imbalance and data pollution, three checking modules are designed for adjusting grouping, evaluating client data, and effectively applying personalized models. Through extensive experimentation, the effectiveness of each component within the framework was validated, and a mean accuracy, F1-score, and Area Under Curve (AUC) of 81.0%, 82.0%, and 87.9% was achieved, respectively, on a publicly available dataset comprising 11 subjects.

