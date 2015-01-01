Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To conduct a bibliometric analysis of the global snakebite literature to provide a reference for the future development of snakebite research.



METHODS: The Web of Science citation analysis tools, VOSviewer and CiteSpace V were used to carry out the bibliometric analysis of the literature and generate visualization maps.



RESULTS: The number of publications has increased at a considerably accelerated rate in the past 8 years. Nine distinct cooperation clusters were formed between institutions and countries. Keyword clustering yielded nine well-structured clusters covering two major topics, i.e., snakebite envenoming and antivenom. Burstiness detection revealed eight keywords with strong emergence, including neglected tropical diseases, Elapidae, Viperidae, and Russell's viper, which have sustained popularity up to the present.



CONCLUSION: Current research on snakebites has gradually garnered attention from the academic community. Cooperation papers between nations severely affected by snakebite and those with higher economic status received more attention. The continued exploration of therapeutic mechanisms, the development of antivenoms or alternative medicines, and primary prevention of snakebites to ensure the safety of populations in impoverished regions should be prioritized by international scholars. The epidemiological evidence and the timely translation of research findings should be valued by policymakers.

