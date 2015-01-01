SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lv C, Lei Z, Hu Y, Song X, Wang J, Hao W, He L, Chen Y, Han X, Gan Y, Yan S. Int. J. Public Health 2023; 68: e1606311.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.3389/ijph.2023.1606311

PMID

37965630

PMCID

PMC10641039

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To conduct a bibliometric analysis of the global snakebite literature to provide a reference for the future development of snakebite research.

METHODS: The Web of Science citation analysis tools, VOSviewer and CiteSpace V were used to carry out the bibliometric analysis of the literature and generate visualization maps.

RESULTS: The number of publications has increased at a considerably accelerated rate in the past 8 years. Nine distinct cooperation clusters were formed between institutions and countries. Keyword clustering yielded nine well-structured clusters covering two major topics, i.e., snakebite envenoming and antivenom. Burstiness detection revealed eight keywords with strong emergence, including neglected tropical diseases, Elapidae, Viperidae, and Russell's viper, which have sustained popularity up to the present.

CONCLUSION: Current research on snakebites has gradually garnered attention from the academic community. Cooperation papers between nations severely affected by snakebite and those with higher economic status received more attention. The continued exploration of therapeutic mechanisms, the development of antivenoms or alternative medicines, and primary prevention of snakebites to ensure the safety of populations in impoverished regions should be prioritized by international scholars. The epidemiological evidence and the timely translation of research findings should be valued by policymakers.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Snake Bites/drug therapy/prevention & control; Antivenins/therapeutic use; antivenom; bibliometrics; snakebite; snakebite envenoming; visualization map

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print