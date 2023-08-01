|
Katz J, Ascha M, Merrick E, Chen D, Bowen D, Jordan S, Rosoklija I, Voss R. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37966407
PURPOSE: Transitioning from pediatric to adult care is a critical juncture in the health of adolescents. Little is known about how best to optimize transition to adult care among transgender and nonbinary (TGNB) youth. While the Transition Readiness and Assessment Questionnaire (TRAQ) has been validated in other pediatric populations, it has not been studied in TGNB youth. Our aims were to pilot the use of the TRAQ for TGNB patients, describe transition readiness patterns, and identify factors associated with transition readiness.
Adolescent; Transgender; Gender-affirming care; Nonbinary; Transitional care