Abstract

PURPOSE: Examine brief parent interventions (PBIs) on a nationally representative sample of teenagers (ages 15-18 years) to change drinking, teens declining (i.e., saying no) to ride with impaired drivers, and increase parent communication about alcohol.



METHODS: Parent-teen dyads (N = 1,176) recruited from a web panel completed online surveys at baseline (T1), 30 days (T2), 6 months (T3), and 12 months (T4) post baseline (P(sex): 54% female; T(sex): 49% female; T(age): M = 16.33, SD = 1.09; 76% White, 27% Hispanic). Dyads were randomly assigned to: Active Control (n = 390, 33.1%), Surgeon General (SG; n = 393, 33.4%), or Mothers Against Drunk Driving PBI (MADD; n = 393, 33.4%). Aim 1 was an intent-to-treat analysis of the efficacy comparing the Active Control, SG, and MADD conditions on typical weekend drinking and declining riding with an impaired driver from T1 to T4. Aim 2 examined differences in parent communication at T2 by different levels of engagement. Aim 3 examined differences in efficacy comparing the SG and MADD engagement subgroups at T4. Aims were evaluated by comparing means using Tukey's test to reduce experiment-wise error.



RESULTS: Aim 1 revealed no differences in drinking, but participants in the SG and MADD conditions were able to maintain increases in declining riding with impaired drivers. Aim 2 revealed highly engaged participants reported higher parent communication than moderate and low participants. Aim 3 revealed some highly engaged participants reported less drinking and more declining riding with impaired drivers.



DISCUSSION: PBIs may be successful in helping teens decline rides with impaired drivers. Highly engaged parents reported more positive program outcomes than moderate and low engaged parents.

