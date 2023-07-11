SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Visco ZR, Himmelberg SM, Siegel J, Weinberg DS. J. Am. Acad. Orthop. Surg. Glob. Res. Rev. 2023; 7(11).

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.5435/JAAOSGlobal-D-23-00090

37967093

This case offers a safe and effective method for treating lumbopelvic dissociation in a pediatric patient with cauda equina syndrome using a triangular osteosynthesis construct. After a high-speed accident, an 11-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital with bowel and bladder incontinence and bilateral lower extremity weakness. The orthopaedic trauma and spine teams elected for surgical treatment with a triangular osteosynthesis construct, a procedure usually reserved for adults. The surgery was uncomplicated, and the patient experienced complete resolution of her preoperative symptoms. She is doing well over 1-year postoperatively, with full neurologic recovery, maintained reduction, bony healing, and subsequent implant removal. To our knowledge, this is the youngest reported case of lumbopelvic dissociation treated in this manner and represents a viable treatment option.


Language: en
