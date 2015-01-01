|
Polcari AM, Slidell MB, Hoefer LE, Henry MC, Zakrison TL, Rogers SO, Benjamin AJ. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2023; 237(6): 845-854.
37966089
BACKGROUND: Firearm violence is now endemic to certain US neighborhoods. Understanding factors that impact a neighborhood's susceptibility to firearm violence is crucial for prevention. Using a nationally standardized measure to characterize community-level firearm violence risk has not been broadly studied but could enhance prevention efforts. Thus, we sought to examine the association between firearm violence and the social, structural, and geospatial determinants of health, as defined by the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI). STUDY DESIGN: In this cross-sectional study, we merged 2018 SVI data on census tract with shooting incidents between 2015 and 2021 from Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Philadelphia. We used negative binomial regression to associate the SVI with shooting incidents per 1,000 people in a census tract. Moran's I statistics and spatial lag models were used for geospatial analysis.
