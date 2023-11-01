Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Men have a higher risk of Achilles tendon (AT) injury, and the impact of morphological and mechanical sex differences may play a role.



AIM: The aim of this study is to systematically review the literature to determine whether there are sex-specific differences in AT morphological and mechanical properties and analyze how these differences may impact AT injury in both men and women. EVIDENCE REVIEW: A systematic literature search of articles published between 2001 to 2021, in the MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Cochrane databases was performed during May 2022 according to PRISMA. The primary outcome measures included sex-related differences in the mechanical and morphological properties of the Achilles tendon. Secondary outcomes included impact of sex on Achilles tendon properties and adaptation.



FINDINGS: Nineteen studies with a total of 1,143 participants (613 men and 530 women) were included in this systematic review. Men had increased measurements when compared with women in the following: AT length, thickness, cross-sectional area (CSA), stiffness, peak force, loading rate, and voluntary muscle contraction. Women had an increase in CSA deformation, strain, and compliance.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Our study demonstrates that men have an increased AT length, thickness, and CSA, indicating that men may be subjected biomechanically to higher loads in their day to day activities. In addition, men have lower deformation and compliance properties, along with increased AT stiffness, reducing their capacity to adapt during loading, potentially increasing their risk of injury. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV.

