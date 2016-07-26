|
Rungan S, Montgomery A, Smith-Merry J, Liu HM, Eastwood J. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37964701
AIM: Problematic externalising behaviours in adolescents are associated with high individual and societal burden. A school-based multidisciplinary health clinic, Ngaramadhi Space (NS), was developed at Yudi Gunyi School, a specialised behavioural school in Sydney, Australia, to improve access to holistic health-care and behavioural support. This evaluation aimed to describe the demographics, clinic attendance, health screening, recommendations made, and changes in Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) scores of students attending the clinic.
school health; conduct disorder; externalising behaviour; integrated care; multidisciplinary; oppositional defiant disorder