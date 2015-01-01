|
Citation
Garrido-Palomino I, España-Romero V. J. Sports Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37965818
Abstract
The main purpose of this study was to determine the effect of a psychological training intervention based on emotional regulation on anxiety and climbing ability in women climbers with fear of falling. A secondary aim was to compare the outcomes of climbing ability, anxiety, self-confidence and interoceptive awareness (IA) between the psychological group (PG), a training (TG) and a control group. Self-reported climbing ability, anxiety and IA were assessed using Competitive State Anxiety Inventory-2 and the Multidimensional Assessment of Interoceptive Awareness questionnaire.
Language: en
Keywords
climbing; emotional regulation; Fear of falling; interoceptive awareness; psychological training