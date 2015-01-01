Abstract

The main purpose of this study was to determine the effect of a psychological training intervention based on emotional regulation on anxiety and climbing ability in women climbers with fear of falling. A secondary aim was to compare the outcomes of climbing ability, anxiety, self-confidence and interoceptive awareness (IA) between the psychological group (PG), a training (TG) and a control group. Self-reported climbing ability, anxiety and IA were assessed using Competitive State Anxiety Inventory-2 and the Multidimensional Assessment of Interoceptive Awareness questionnaire.



RESULTS indicated a significant improvement in climbing ability for both PG and TG. The PG showed a significant reduction in cognitive and somatic anxiety, while the TG only exhibited a reduction in cognitive anxiety. Moreover, the PG demonstrated a greater significant increase in self-confidence compared to the TG. IA improved in five subscales for the PG, whereas the TG changed in only two subscales. In conclusion, a psychological training intervention focusing on emotional regulation might contribute to improvements in IA, reduced anxiety levels, and enhancements in climbing ability and self-confidence among women climbers facing fear of falling.

