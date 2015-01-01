Abstract

Climate-related events and disasters contribute to environmental injustices and a broad range of poor mental health outcomes.1 Climate change affects the entire planet, but racial and ethnic minoritized populations, children, and individuals who have disabilities, are older, are physically vulnerable, and/or are psychologically vulnerable are the people most affected by its physical and mental health effects.2 Forced displacement disrupts existing social networks, culture, and resources. Housing instability and homelessness in early childhood are associated with poorer outcomes in social-emotional and physical development3,4 and more broadly can lead to acculturation stress, posttraumatic stress disorder, adjustment disorder, anxiety, depression, complicated grief, vicarious trauma, and suicidal ideation.

